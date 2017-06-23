Three charged with buying drugs with ...

Three charged with buying drugs with five-year-old in car

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

Three people were arrested early Friday morning after Erie County Sheriff's deputies say they left a five-year-old child in a vehicle while going to buy drugs. Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on Genesee Road around 1:30 a.m. for vehicle and traffic violations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach? 1 hr Garfield 7
What Didn't Die? 3 hr Trump took a dump 2
Math question 3 hr Trump took a dump 16
Only homosexual men study Library Science 18 hr Roy has Gaydar 22
Jolene who worked at tattoo shop (May '13) Fri No less No more 11
lawyers to fight CPS (Mar '11) Wed Left Coast 21
News What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08) Jun 20 Poley Wiechec 384
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,278 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,461

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC