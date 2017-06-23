Three charged with buying drugs with five-year-old in car
Three people were arrested early Friday morning after Erie County Sheriff's deputies say they left a five-year-old child in a vehicle while going to buy drugs. Sheriff's deputies stopped a vehicle on Genesee Road around 1:30 a.m. for vehicle and traffic violations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach?
|1 hr
|Garfield
|7
|What Didn't Die?
|3 hr
|Trump took a dump
|2
|Math question
|3 hr
|Trump took a dump
|16
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|18 hr
|Roy has Gaydar
|22
|Jolene who worked at tattoo shop (May '13)
|Fri
|No less No more
|11
|lawyers to fight CPS (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Left Coast
|21
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|Jun 20
|Poley Wiechec
|384
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC