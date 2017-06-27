Third defendant in Buffalo cocaine operation case pleads guilty
A Puerto Rican man pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of cocaine from a Dearborn Street apartment. Alberto Rosado-Leon, 36, of Puerto Rico, faces a minimum of five years and a maximum of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine when he is sentenced Oct. 18. According to the assistant U.S. attorney handling the case, Rosado-Leon along with two co-defendants conspired to distribute cocaine from an apartment on Dearborn Street in Buffalo.
