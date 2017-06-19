Theater Talk co-hosts back in Buffalo...

Theater Talk co-hosts back in Buffalo after San Francisco and Stratford

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Anthony is back from the west coast having attended The American Theatre Critics Association annual conference where much of the cocktail conversation was about critic Hedy Weiss whose recent reviews in the Chicago Sun Times created controversy . The kerfluffle began with an unfavorable review of PASS OVER, a contemporary riff on Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Only homosexual men study Library Science 2 hr Linda 21
Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach? 5 hr Your Name Here 6
Jolene who worked at tattoo shop (May '13) 10 hr No less No more 11
Math question Wed Left Coast 13
lawyers to fight CPS (Mar '11) Wed Left Coast 21
News What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08) Jun 20 Poley Wiechec 384
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Jun 20 Barnes-daishaun 4
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,387 • Total comments across all topics: 281,971,767

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC