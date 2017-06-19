Theater Talk co-hosts back in Buffalo after San Francisco and Stratford
Anthony is back from the west coast having attended The American Theatre Critics Association annual conference where much of the cocktail conversation was about critic Hedy Weiss whose recent reviews in the Chicago Sun Times created controversy . The kerfluffle began with an unfavorable review of PASS OVER, a contemporary riff on Samuel Beckett's WAITING FOR GODOT.
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|2 hr
|Linda
|21
|Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach?
|5 hr
|Your Name Here
|6
|Jolene who worked at tattoo shop (May '13)
|10 hr
|No less No more
|11
|Math question
|Wed
|Left Coast
|13
|lawyers to fight CPS (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Left Coast
|21
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|Jun 20
|Poley Wiechec
|384
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|Jun 20
|Barnes-daishaun
|4
