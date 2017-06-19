The countdown is on for Upstate ridesharing

When state lawmakers moved up the starting date for ridesharing services in New York, they simply brought the rest of the state into parity with New York City, which has had ridesharing, also called ride hailing, for nearly three years. Many Western New Yorkers who travel a lot already have the Uber and Lyft apps on their smartphones, and as of next Thursday, June 29, they will be able to use them here, but the early rollout is leading to a flurry of activity among local government officials.

