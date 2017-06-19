Teen Admits to Sexual Assault of Girl

Teen Admits to Sexual Assault of Girl

Buffalo, NY A 16 year old pleads guilty to two counts of criminal sexual act in connection with an attack on a teen girl. 16-year-old Ibrahim McBryde admitted to forcibly sexually assaulting a teen-aged girl.

