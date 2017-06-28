Sixth defendant convicted in Buffalo ...

Sixth defendant convicted in Buffalo heroin ring case

Maikel Gonzalez, 20, of Buffalo, is one of 14 defendants indicted in the case. He pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin in U.S. District Court.

