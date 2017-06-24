Sister Celine Goessl honored

Sister Celine Goessl honored

Sister Celine Goessl SCSC, was honored at the Franciscan Federation Annual Conference in Buffalo, New York, held June 16-19. Those honored are selected based on how they reflect Bonaventure's role as a Franciscan educator.

