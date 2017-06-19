See Shots of Buffalo in New 'Marshall' Trailer
Last summer, the crew for the movie 'Marshall' spent weeks in Buffalo filming scenes at locations including the Dillon Courthouse in Niagara Square. The movie stars Chadwick Boseman as Thurgood Marshall, along with Josh Gad and Kate Hudson.
