Sabres Home Opener Revealed

Sabres Home Opener Revealed

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY The home opener date has been released for the Buffalo Sabres, and it will be a familiar foe dropping by. The Montreal Canadiens will come to Key Bank Center for the Sabres' home opener October 5th.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Math question 1 hr Left Coast 13
lawyers to fight CPS (Mar '11) 1 hr Left Coast 21
Only homosexual men study Library Science 4 hr Lyle Barry 19
News What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08) Tue Poley Wiechec 384
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Tue Barnes-daishaun 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Jun 19 Fitus T Bluster 20,945
John Gorzynski Jun 18 Johnny G 4
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Cuba
  4. Wall Street
  5. Supreme Court
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,115 • Total comments across all topics: 281,931,634

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC