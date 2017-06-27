Queen City Landing Hit with $50,000 Fine

Buffalo, NY Buffalo Niagara Riverkeeper says a Notice of Violation has been issued, and a Consent Order signed for the Queen City Landing Brownfield Cleanup Project. It says it learned of the violations after receiving a Freedom of Information request Site inspections and enforcement action from NYSDEC commenced after a concrete wall from the former Freezer Queen building fell into Lake Erie on or about November 17, 2016.

