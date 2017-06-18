Passengers frustrated United flight h...

Passengers frustrated United flight headed to Buffalo diverted over airport closing

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: WIVB-TV Buffalo

"He sounded real unsure of himself, but he said we couldn't land in Buffalo. Basically at that point he just told us the airport was closed," said Rafeal Suarez, United Airlines passenger.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Only homosexual men study Library Science 1 hr Dick 12
John Gorzynski 12 hr Johnny G 4
Poll Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08) 12 hr Dragqueensmen 330
MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you....... 14 hr Hoover 5
Is Tbird a juggalo? 17 hr Eric Carr 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 20 hr Fitus T Bluster 20,939
More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo! Jun 14 Wanda Siskovitch 2
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 17,474 • Total comments across all topics: 281,862,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC