New a oeSnap Mapa feature raises privacy concerns on Snapchat
" I think it's horrifying. I don't really want everybody to know where I am at all times," said Ally Costanza of Buffalo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|20 hr
|Kylehicks14
|6
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|Tue
|usa goverment is ...
|101
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Rachel Stra Is Back In Court (Dec '07)
|Tue
|Same Jen new user...
|77
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|Tue
|Colleen Brennan
|28
|What Didn't Die?
|Jun 25
|traveller
|7
|More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo!
|Jun 25
|lol
|3
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC