Mayor Brown, others to discuss future of Central Terminal

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown will be joined by members of both the Empire State Development Corporation and the Central Terminal Restoration Corporation to talk about the future of the city's Central Terminal. On Tuesday afternoon, the people mentioned above will discuss Urban Land Institute's upcoming week-long, independent analysis for reusing the landmark on Buffalo's east side.

