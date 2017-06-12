Lineup for CMC Jazz Festival Announced
The lineup for the 2017 CMC Jazz Festival was announced by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown and the Colored Musicians Club on Friday afternoon. "We're so happy and proud to still be around for 100 years," George Scott, President of the Colored Musicians Club, said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|1 hr
|Dick
|12
|John Gorzynski
|12 hr
|Johnny G
|4
|Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08)
|12 hr
|Dragqueensmen
|330
|MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you.......
|14 hr
|Hoover
|5
|Is Tbird a juggalo?
|17 hr
|Eric Carr
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo!
|Jun 14
|Wanda Siskovitch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC