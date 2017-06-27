Lights. Cameras. ACTION! Cold Brook filming in Buffalo begins
Buffalo will again earn its stripes as one of the Hollywood's of the east beginning this week as actor William Fichtner comes home to film the motion picture Cold Brook in Buffalo and make his directing debut. The Cheektowaga born Fichtner says work will begin Wednesday on the film which also stars Kim Coates who was in town for the filming announcement Tuesday at the Buffalo History Museum.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|25 min
|Kylehicks14
|6
|Alleged Mafia Activity in Buffalo, Niagara Fall... (Mar '16)
|8 hr
|usa goverment is ...
|101
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Fitius T Bluster
|20,947
|Rachel Stra Is Back In Court (Dec '07)
|11 hr
|Same Jen new user...
|77
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|13 hr
|Colleen Brennan
|28
|John Gorzynski
|Mon
|Pissy
|5
|What Didn't Die?
|Jun 25
|traveller
|7
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC