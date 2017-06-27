Legislator Concerned About Ridesharing Deal
Buffalo, NY An Erie County lawmaker says while he's happy about a ridesharing deal reached between Uber, Lyft and the NFTA, he's worried customers may end up shortchanged. "Who's taking care of the passengers, that's my main concern," says Legislator Joe Lorigo.
