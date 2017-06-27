Labatt USA to Adopt Buffalo River

Buffalo, NY Labatt USA announced that it will partner with Buffalo Niagara RiverKeeper by adopting the Buffalo River Corridor, located near the Labatt Blue "six pack," and local waterways to clean-up, sustain and help create recreational access on Buffalo's Waterfront. Labatt USA will host a variety of education and restoration events throughout the year, helping to promote community volunteerism and environmental awareness.

