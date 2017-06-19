Juneteenth continues to grow in Buffalo

Juneteenth continues to grow in Buffalo

Juneteenth is a reminder of slaves in a corner of Texas learning the end of the Civil War had freed them, even if news of the Union defeating the Confederacy had taken weeks to get to a far corner of what was again the United States. The event is commemorated by the festival, an ever-larger event here, with its clothing stands, restaurants and information booths circling the park's wading pool.

