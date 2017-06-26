Initial Documents in Cellino & Barnes Matter to be Unsealed
Buffalo, NY A judge has allowed initial documents to be unsealed as Ross Cellino seeks to end his business relationship with Steve Barnes. Cellino's attorney Terry Connors says that means the original petition will be unsealed and will be the only document unsealed right now.
