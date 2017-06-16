Ian and his Body Are Both at Mitf This Summer

Ian tries to keep his nose clean and to walk the straight and narrow but his body is a very smooth talker. IAN AND HIS BODY, written and directed by Michael Ricotta, plays as part of MITF: Summer 2017, which runs July 15 - Aug 6, 2017 at WorkShop Theater, 312 W.36th Street, NYC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.