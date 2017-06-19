HIE provides hospital with vital pati...

HIE provides hospital with vital patient data after ransomware attack

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: DM Review

A health information exchange in Western New York provided critical help after a recent ransomware attack on the Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo, N.Y., which crippled operations at the 602-bed hospital. HEALTHeLINK, the regional HIE, enabled ECMC clinicians to access vitally important healthcare data while its electronic health record system was down in the hours, days and weeks after the devastating April 9 malware incident.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DM Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08) 5 hr Poley Wiechec 384
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 12 hr Barnes-daishaun 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
Only homosexual men study Library Science Mon Dick 12
John Gorzynski Jun 18 Johnny G 4
Poll Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08) Jun 18 Dragqueensmen 330
MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you....... Jun 18 Hoover 5
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,585 • Total comments across all topics: 281,905,432

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC