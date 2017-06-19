Hey, American Airlines, wherea s the refund for my fare difference?
Q: I am hoping that you can resolve my issue with American Airlines. I recently booked four airline tickets on the American Airlines site from Buffalo, N.Y., to Miami.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wichita Eagle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|6 hr
|Barnes-daishaun
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|Mon
|Mike Schul
|383
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|Mon
|Dick
|12
|John Gorzynski
|Sun
|Johnny G
|4
|Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Dragqueensmen
|330
|MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you.......
|Sun
|Hoover
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC