Hearing set on fate of board member who insulted Obamas
In this Nov. 2, 2010, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino holds a baseball bat as he concedes the election in Buffalo, N.Y. Paladino, a one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife, may be booted off the Buffalo School Board. less FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino holds a baseball bat as he concedes the election in Buffalo, N.Y. Paladino, a one-time candidate for governor of New ... more ALBANY, N.Y. - A one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife may be booted off the Buffalo School Board .
