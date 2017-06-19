Hearing set on fate of board member w...

Hearing set on fate of board member who insulted Obamas

In this Nov. 2, 2010, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino holds a baseball bat as he concedes the election in Buffalo, N.Y. Paladino, a one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife, may be booted off the Buffalo School Board. less FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2010, file photo, Republican gubernatorial candidate Carl Paladino holds a baseball bat as he concedes the election in Buffalo, N.Y. Paladino, a one-time candidate for governor of New ... more ALBANY, N.Y. - A one-time candidate for governor of New York who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife may be booted off the Buffalo School Board .

