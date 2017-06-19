Handwashing prevents childhood illness, but most families in...
Inequity is evident globally, with less than 1 percent of households in Ethiopia and 96.4 percent in Serbia having access to soap and water for handwashing, study finds BUFFALO, N.Y. Washing with soap and water is second nature for many. But in many other places around the world, handwashing with soap is rare.
Start the conversation, or Read more at University at Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Didn't Die?
|9 hr
|traveller
|1
|Math question
|10 hr
|Left Coast
|15
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|14 hr
|Roy has Gaydar
|22
|Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach?
|20 hr
|Your Name Here
|6
|Jolene who worked at tattoo shop (May '13)
|Fri
|No less No more
|11
|lawyers to fight CPS (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Left Coast
|21
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|Jun 20
|Poley Wiechec
|384
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC