Great American Ride Raises $25,000
Louis J. Billittier, Jr., and Mary Beth Billittier-Darling announced Saturday evening that $25,000 was raised to benefit Western New York charities through the Louis J. Billittier Foundation at their "Great American Ride" Motorcycle Poker Fun Run and Raffle. Billittier helped select the winning ticket for the Harley Davidson Street Glide bike.
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|1 hr
|Dick
|12
|John Gorzynski
|12 hr
|Johnny G
|4
|Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08)
|12 hr
|Dragqueensmen
|330
|MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you.......
|14 hr
|Hoover
|5
|Is Tbird a juggalo?
|17 hr
|Eric Carr
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo!
|Jun 14
|Wanda Siskovitch
|2
