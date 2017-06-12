Great American Ride Raises $25,000

Louis J. Billittier, Jr., and Mary Beth Billittier-Darling announced Saturday evening that $25,000 was raised to benefit Western New York charities through the Louis J. Billittier Foundation at their "Great American Ride" Motorcycle Poker Fun Run and Raffle. Billittier helped select the winning ticket for the Harley Davidson Street Glide bike.

