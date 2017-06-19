Gas Prices Declining
Buffalo, NY If you've been out and about this summer, you've probably noticed it's not taking as much of a toll on your wallet. GasBuddy.com says the average price of a gallon of gas is $2.30 and is expected to stay there for most of the summer.
