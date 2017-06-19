First Day of Summer In Buffalo; Far N...

First Day of Summer In Buffalo; Far Nicer Than Phoenix

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo starts the season with some beautiful weather bragging rights, while the first day of summer brings some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. region has seen in years. Around here, the start of the summer season will actually turn slightly cooler, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Tony Ansuini.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Only homosexual men study Library Science 1 hr Buck Rohde 18
News What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08) 21 hr Poley Wiechec 384
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) Tue Barnes-daishaun 4
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Fitus T Bluster 20,945
John Gorzynski Jun 18 Johnny G 4
Poll Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08) Jun 18 Dragqueensmen 330
MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you....... Jun 18 Hoover 5
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,327 • Total comments across all topics: 281,921,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC