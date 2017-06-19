First Day of Summer In Buffalo; Far Nicer Than Phoenix
Buffalo starts the season with some beautiful weather bragging rights, while the first day of summer brings some of the worst heat the southwestern U.S. region has seen in years. Around here, the start of the summer season will actually turn slightly cooler, according to National Weather Service Meteorologist Tony Ansuini.
