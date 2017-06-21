Fighting Gentrification, Common Counc...

Fighting Gentrification, Common Council Initiates Inclusionary Zoning Study

The Common Council is working on a delicate balance, pinpointing the proper percentage of housing that needs to be designated as affordable, while making sure developers are still interested in building in Buffalo. "What we want to do is put together an ordinance that allows for developers that are going to receive some public benefit, whether it's tax credits, tax abatements, home dollars," said David Rivera , Buffalo Common Councilmember.

