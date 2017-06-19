Federal Funding for Buffalo to Fight Violent Crime
The U.S. Justice Department listed Buffalo as one of the twelve cities on a list of places that will participate in a program called the "Public Safety Partnership". This program is meant to combat violent crime by creating site-specific recommendations that are designed to target particular crime issues that local law enforcement and prosecutors wish to address.
