Expanding Albright-Knox Art Gallery underground

Last Fall, Buffalo Billionaire Jeffrey Gundlach made a historic donation of $42.5 million to the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. The money helped the gallery raise $125 million for the restoration and expansion project called AK360.

