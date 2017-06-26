Erie County Comptroller Questions NFTA Actions

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is calling for greater accountability and oversight of the NFTA following their embarrassing fiasco of almost having ridesharing agreements fall apart less than one week before it is scheduled to start in Erie County. Comptroller Mychajliw emphasized a greater need for NFTA officials to provide information on how these deals nearly fell apart just days away from ridesharing to begin in Buffalo and surrounding communities.He demanded that the NFTA release these contracts and agreements that will line the NFTA's pockets with additional fees and taxpayer dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.