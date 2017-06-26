Erie County Comptroller Questions NFT...

Erie County Comptroller Questions NFTA Actions

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw is calling for greater accountability and oversight of the NFTA following their embarrassing fiasco of almost having ridesharing agreements fall apart less than one week before it is scheduled to start in Erie County. Comptroller Mychajliw emphasized a greater need for NFTA officials to provide information on how these deals nearly fell apart just days away from ridesharing to begin in Buffalo and surrounding communities.He demanded that the NFTA release these contracts and agreements that will line the NFTA's pockets with additional fees and taxpayer dollars.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
John Gorzynski 4 hr Pissy 5
Only homosexual men study Library Science 8 hr HillaryFourty6 25
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr True That 20,946
Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15) 14 hr james renakin 5
What Didn't Die? Sun traveller 7
More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo! Sun lol 3
Is Buffalo A Racist City? Sun lol 20
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,197 • Total comments across all topics: 282,044,497

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC