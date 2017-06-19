Driverless car demo to spotlight transportation conference in Buffalo
"The University at Buffalo is positioned well to advance this new technology through working with private and public partners to develop both virtual and real-world testing platforms, which in turn will help make our university the leading autonomous vehicle testing center in the country." BUFFALO, N.Y. - More than 100 transportation leaders from across the United States are meeting in Buffalo this week to discuss everything from driverless cars to bike share programs and how big data can improve traffic-clogged roads.
