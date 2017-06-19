Drinking and boating crackdown in Erie County
With summer upon us, the Erie County Sheriff's Marine Division is putting the spotlight on the dangers of drinking and boating. The EC Marine Unit will be participating in the national Operation Dry Water awarenedd and enforcement campaign, distributing information on the marine operating laws and enforcing them when they see violations.
