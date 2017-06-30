Dentist accused of posing as woman, s...

Dentist accused of posing as woman, soliciting teen to perform sex acts

Police arrested a dentist Thursday who is accused of posing online as a woman to solicit a 13-year-old Texas boy to perform sexual acts on camera. Gregg J. Riess, 27, a former University of Buffalo student, is currently a dentist in the Bronx.

