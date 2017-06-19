Deals Reached for Uber, Lyft at BNIA
These are separate agreements: Uber will pay a flat fee of $180,000, and Lyft will pay a per transaction fee of $3. This will allow Uber and Lyft to both "Drop off" and "Pick up" at the airports within an established geo-fence boundaries and will make logistics easy for both passengers and drivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Didn't Die?
|36 min
|Life Coach
|4
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|3 hr
|traveller
|19
|WIVB-TV News4 Buffalo, NY |Federal agents raid ... (May '08)
|6 hr
|BuffaloBuzz
|925
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|8 hr
|A Friend
|23
|Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach?
|11 hr
|Garfield
|7
|Math question
|14 hr
|Trump took a dump
|16
|Jolene who worked at tattoo shop (May '13)
|Fri
|No less No more
|11
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC