Deals Reached for Uber, Lyft at BNIA

These are separate agreements: Uber will pay a flat fee of $180,000, and Lyft will pay a per transaction fee of $3. This will allow Uber and Lyft to both "Drop off" and "Pick up" at the airports within an established geo-fence boundaries and will make logistics easy for both passengers and drivers.

