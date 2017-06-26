Chestnut Hill CC hosting CALEO charit...

Chestnut Hill CC hosting CALEO charity tournament on Tuesday

Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo and the Toronto Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation will be the beneficiaries of the 6th annual "Arnie Abramowitz" Memorial CALEO Alumni Charity Golf Tournament on Tuesday at Chestnut Ridge County Club in Darien. CALEO alumni from both countries will be participating in the event, which gets under way with a shotgun tee off at 10 a.m. All players will receive lunch at the turn, a steak dinner afterwards and the chances to win numerous prizes.

