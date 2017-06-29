Celebrating ridesharing in Buffalo an...

Celebrating ridesharing in Buffalo and upstate New York

19 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

State lawmakers gathered at Canalside Thursday morning to celebrate the much-heralded start of ridesharing services in Buffalo and upstate New York. "This is an historic day and the enthusiasm has been overwhelming" said Stephanie Smith, Uber spokesperson, on hand with local elected and business leaders.

