Camp Lejeune identifies man killed in crash

18 hrs ago

Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Youngwelch, 29, of Buffalo, New York died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday, said 1st Lt. Eric Abrams with the base's public affairs office, but the details of the crash itself remain few.

