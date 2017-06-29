Camp Lejeune identifies man killed in crash
Petty Officer 3rd Class Sean Youngwelch, 29, of Buffalo, New York died in a motorcycle crash Tuesday, said 1st Lt. Eric Abrams with the base's public affairs office, but the details of the crash itself remain few.
