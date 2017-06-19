Botterill expects Sabres to lose out on signing Petersen
Botterill tells reporters he expects the former Notre Dame star to pursue free agency at the end of next week, and doesn't foresee him signing with Buffalo. Though disappointed by Petersen's plans, Botterill understood the possibility existed of the Sabres losing out on their 2013 fifth-round draft pick.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What Didn't Die?
|4 hr
|traveller
|1
|Math question
|5 hr
|Left Coast
|15
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|9 hr
|Roy has Gaydar
|22
|Would you buy a used car from Lief(Loof) Coach?
|15 hr
|Your Name Here
|6
|Jolene who worked at tattoo shop (May '13)
|21 hr
|No less No more
|11
|lawyers to fight CPS (Mar '11)
|Wed
|Left Coast
|21
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|Jun 20
|Poley Wiechec
|384
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC