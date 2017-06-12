Barbara R. (Farnham) Manning

Barbara R. Manning, 69, of Delray Beach, FL, formerly of Dunkirk, died Monday October 3, 2016 at her home after a brief illness. Surviving are her husband, Robert J. Manning of Delray Beach, FL; her children, Timothy Farnham and Pam Wilson of Buffalo, NY, Jeff and Donnell Carlson of Manhattan, NY and Gabrielle Carlson of Delray Beach, FL.

