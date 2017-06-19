Associate Athletics Director Todd Garzarelli hired as AD for Wisconsin Whitewater
We got word today that the University of Wisconsin Whitewater will be hiring UB Associate Athletic Director Todd Garzarelli as the head man at their athletics department. At Buffalo he was brought on by Danny White in May 2013 as the Associate Athletic Director for Corporate and Strategic Partnerships.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bull Run.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|3 hr
|Roy
|16
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|14 hr
|Poley Wiechec
|384
|Gay Skype Fun (Aug '15)
|21 hr
|Barnes-daishaun
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,945
|John Gorzynski
|Jun 18
|Johnny G
|4
|Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08)
|Jun 18
|Dragqueensmen
|330
|MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you.......
|Jun 18
|Hoover
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC