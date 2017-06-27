Area Police

A Austin T. Rizzo, 18, of Delaware Avenue, Tonawanda, was charged with petit larceny and possession of stolen property on June 17 at 9:25 p.m. Patrol responded to a report of larceny at a Buffalo Street business. Rizzo allegedly stole a jar of tips for employees and fled the area.

