74 Days to kickoff Dominic Johnson
The quarterback from Windsor, Ontario spent last year on the Bench while Tyree Jackson took over the offense. Before coming to Buffalo he was a first-team Newman Conference All-Star as a senior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bull Run.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 min
|actorvet
|20,942
|What Ever Happened 2? (Apr '08)
|5 hr
|Mike Schul
|383
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|13 hr
|Dick
|12
|John Gorzynski
|23 hr
|Johnny G
|4
|Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08)
|Sun
|Dragqueensmen
|330
|MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you.......
|Sun
|Hoover
|5
|Is Tbird a juggalo?
|Sun
|Eric Carr
|25
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC