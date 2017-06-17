6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival benefits Hope Chest Buffalo
The heat and humidity didn't stop thousands from heading to Riverworks today to participate in Buffalo's Dragon Boat Race Festival. Pep talks done! Paddles in the water! And they're off! The 6th annual dragon boat festival was a success, Susan Gately, President of Hope Chest Buffalo told News 4, "This is our major fundraiser every year, so we really depend on the proceeds of this event to fund our services throughout the entire year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIVB-TV Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Only homosexual men study Library Science
|1 hr
|Dick
|12
|John Gorzynski
|12 hr
|Johnny G
|4
|Least likely to find on a Kingsmen MC member? (Aug '08)
|12 hr
|Dragqueensmen
|330
|MEN: Would you secretly let a guy give you.......
|14 hr
|Hoover
|5
|Is Tbird a juggalo?
|17 hr
|Eric Carr
|25
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|20,939
|More monkeys in the city than in the Buffalo Zoo!
|Jun 14
|Wanda Siskovitch
|2
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC