6th Annual Dragon Boat Festival benefits Hope Chest Buffalo

The heat and humidity didn't stop thousands from heading to Riverworks today to participate in Buffalo's Dragon Boat Race Festival. Pep talks done! Paddles in the water! And they're off! The 6th annual dragon boat festival was a success, Susan Gately, President of Hope Chest Buffalo told News 4, "This is our major fundraiser every year, so we really depend on the proceeds of this event to fund our services throughout the entire year.

