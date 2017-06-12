40th anniversary of a successful and lifesaving transplant
The family gathered at the Burlington VFW Saturday to honor Joyce Moody and her two siblings who saved her life. When Moody was 18-years-old, her kidneys failed, and she was in desperate need of a transplant.
