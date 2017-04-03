X Ambassadors' Sam Harris Brings New ...

X Ambassadors' Sam Harris Brings New Cayuga Sound Festival to Ithaca

After earning global fame and dominating the charts with a steady stream of rock hits like " Renegades " and " Unsteady ," X Ambassadors are heading back to their humble roots by launching a new music festival , Cayuga Sound, this fall in their hometown of Ithaca, N.Y. The alt rockers created Cayuga Sound with the help of longtime manager Seth Kallen, founder of This Fiction and local promoter Dan Smalls, in tribute to the band's city of origin. Featuring an impressive and diverse lineup, the inaugural fest, set for Sept.

