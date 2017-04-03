WWII vet, 102, receives high school d...

WWII vet, 102, receives high school diploma, overdue medals

A 102-year-old World War II veteran who served with Canadian and American forces and survived captivity by the Nazis has received his high school diploma and overdue medals. Sydney Cole dropped out of his Buffalo, New York, high school in the 1930s.

