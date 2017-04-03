WWII vet, 102, receives high school diploma, overdue medals
A 102-year-old World War II veteran who served with Canadian and American forces and survived captivity by the Nazis has received his high school diploma and overdue medals. Sydney Cole dropped out of his Buffalo, New York, high school in the 1930s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Vietnam Vets Day
|2 hr
|Laff Coach
|5
|David L. Buonamici
|4 hr
|Bob
|9
|Would you leave your wife if she got fat (Aug '08)
|13 hr
|Alyssm
|409
|What is Sandy Beach's (WBEN RADIO) Real name????? (May '11)
|Sun
|Just search zabbba
|42
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|Sun
|Webmaster
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Do black people like free things?
|Apr 1
|Chet Booswahnicki
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC