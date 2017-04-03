Woman Jumps in Front of NFTA Train
Buffalo, NY A woman was taken to the hospital after she jumped into the path of an NFTA train at University Station Wednesday. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, says the NFTA's Doug Hartmayer.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does Tbird wear a fanny pack
|2 hr
|Life Coach
|1
|Do black people like free things?
|6 hr
|Bob
|13
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|11 hr
|Dwight
|7
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|14 hr
|WPWW
|20,942
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|16 hr
|Laff Coach
|4
|Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? +
|20 hr
|Heyhey
|1
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|20 hr
|Heyhey
|20
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC