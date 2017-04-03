Woman Jumps in Front of NFTA Train

Woman Jumps in Front of NFTA Train

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

Buffalo, NY A woman was taken to the hospital after she jumped into the path of an NFTA train at University Station Wednesday. The woman suffered non-life threatening injuries, says the NFTA's Doug Hartmayer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Buffalo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Does Tbird wear a fanny pack 2 hr Life Coach 1
Do black people like free things? 6 hr Bob 13
UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money. 11 hr Dwight 7
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 14 hr WPWW 20,942
Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted? 16 hr Laff Coach 4
Is most crime in Buffalo NY committed by blacks? + 20 hr Heyhey 1
Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12) 20 hr Heyhey 20
See all Buffalo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Buffalo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Erie County was issued at April 06 at 8:47AM EDT

Buffalo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Buffalo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Pakistan
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Buffalo, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,049 • Total comments across all topics: 280,092,686

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC