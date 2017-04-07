Woman admits to stealing dead mother'...

Woman admits to stealing dead mother's benefits for 33 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. - A West Seneca woman has pleaded guilty to stealing more than $291,000 in her dead mother's benefits from the Buffalo Firemen's Pension Fund. Pearlann MacVittie, 73, admitted to third-degree grand larceny after collecting money intended for her mother, who died in 1983.

