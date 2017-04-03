WNY Native Green to Make UFC Debut in Buffalo
Even while winning a state championship while wrestling in High School and a MAC Championship at the University at Buffalo Desmond Green had his eyes set on this weekend. Green will make his UFC debut this Saturday on the undercard of UFC 210, the first major MMA event to be held in Buffalo in over 20 years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.
Add your comments below
Buffalo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do black people like free things?
|5 hr
|Night Heat
|18
|Where is the best place to drop off stray cats? (Feb '12)
|6 hr
|Abdellina Hussein
|21
|Did LIEF COACH get his bracket busted?
|7 hr
|warbler
|5
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|OneMore
|20,943
|UB cutting 4 sports in effort to save money.
|11 hr
|ASN
|8
|Is Buffalo A Racist City?
|12 hr
|Your Name Here
|17
|Is Heather Waldman Hot or Not?
|13 hr
|Dupree deArc
|5
Find what you want!
Search Buffalo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC